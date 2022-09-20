Tax breaks for IPOs, more Aer Lingus excuses, and budget tax cuts

Euronext Dublin, the operator of the Irish Stock Exchange, has called on Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to introduce tax incentives for entrepreneurs to help boost initial public offerings in a market where flotations have trailed global trends since the financial crash. Joe Brennan has the details.

EY Ireland’s managing partner Frank O’Keeffe believes the Big Four firm’s proposal to split its audit and consulting businesses is a chance to “positively disrupt professional services” globally. Ian Curran spoke to him in New York last week.

Aer Lingus suffered yet another systems failure on Monday, when thousands of passengers were unable to check in online or use its booking management system due to a glitch. This is the latest issue to affect the airline’s operations in recent months and, as Cantillon notes, passengers will soon tire of the excuses.

The ESB has stated that power from its proposed temporary emergency 210MW power station at North Wall in Dublin will not be available until the final quarter of next year due to delays in securing planning for the project. Gordon Deegan reports.

Gordon also has a story about developer Noel Smyth’s intention to lodge plans for a 245-bedroom hotel at a site adjoining the Arnotts department store in Dublin, in a move that would result in three levels of its car park being demolished.

Families across Ireland are paying less tax now than they were 10 years ago but the bad news is that tax cuts and other measures in next week’s budget are unlikely to compensate for rising living costs due to soaring inflation. In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan looks back at how tax changes affected various family groups over the past decade and looks at some changes that in the next budget that could help households.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery says event television will live long beyond Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

In Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications surrounding a complex property transfer by her mother. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

In Me & My Money, Tony Coulter, financial director of B-Secur, tells Tony Clayton-Lea that his best investment was a house bought in 2012 as the country was still emerging from the worst impacts of the financial crash, which is now worth double the money.

