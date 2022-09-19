DigitalWell signs deal with Caribbean-based Itel

Communications specialist DigitalWell has signed a two-year deal with Caribbean-based customer experience provider Itel that is worth almost €750,000.

The deal marks the first win in the Caribbean and South America for DigitalWell, formerly known as Welltel. As part of the agreement, the Irish-based enterprise communications company will upgrade Itel’s customer service systems, with a more robust platform that uses artificial intelligence tools like gamification that is expected to increase retention, engagement, and customer satisfaction.

The new platform is set to support Itel’s continued expansion. As part of the deal, DigitalWell will deploy Centrical’s employee success platform that combinesAI, personalised micro-learning, real-time employee performance management, and adaptive coaching tools and well-being strategies. DigitalWell will also support to Itel with an ongoing managed services contract.

“Centrical was a natural partner for the solution because not only can it meet their current staff retention objectives, but can easily scale as their business grows globally,” said Ross Murray, chief executive of DigitalWell. “In the short term, we will reduce Itel’s recruitment and retention costs, decreasing their time to revenue. It’s a wonderful win with a mutually beneficial relationship that also supports our own ongoing international expansion.”

DigitalWell will serve Itel’s 7,000 personnel across all its offices throughout the Caribbean, with the potential to grow further in the future.

“With growing expectations of employees and customers, it is essential to invest in your frontline employees and put them at the centre of your business,” says Yoni Epstein, founding chairman and CEO, itel. “Following successful office expansion and recruitment in Jamaica, St Lucia, Honduras, and Guyana, we want to nurture a culture of retention and make sure our new hires and current employees are happy, stimulated, and with us for the long term. Working with people-first companies like DigitalWell and Centrical enables itel to provide the highest standard of employee engagement, which correlates to delivering optimal customer service, enabling itel to meet our business objectives and grow.”