Panda Power exits Irish market in face of soaring wholesale energy prices

Electricity and gas supplier Panda Power has been forced to cease operations and exit the Irish market in the face of surging wholesale energy prices.

The company, which has more than 50,000 electricity customers, approximately 3 per cent of the market, and around 10,000 gas customers, is the largest Irish-based energy supplier to collapse as a result of the current crisis.

Panda is now the fourth supplier to exit the Irish market in the space of a few months following Iberdrola, Glowpower and Bright Energy.

The firm, which is owned by the Meath-based Beauparc Utility Group, has no electricity generation assets so is highly exposed to the rapidly rising price of gas and electricity on wholesale markets.

One source said the company may have hedged incorrectly and be suffering liquidity issues as a result. The company could not be contacted for comment.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) confirmed it was “engaging with a supplier” but would not comment beyond that.

The regulator is expected to initiate the Supplier of Last Resort procedure, which will see Panda’s customers moved to Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis or other players in the market to ensure their supply is not interrupted.

The wider Panda group, which includes significant waste management assets, entered the electricity market here in 2015 and the gas market in 2018 and employs more than 50 people in the energy side of the business.