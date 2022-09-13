Central Bank warning; leeway for moving bank accounts; Tallaght Stadium naming rights

Good Morning,

The Central Bank has warned the Government any cost of living supports in the upcoming Budget should be temporary, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, in order to avoid adding more fuel to the inflation fire for the longer term.

Companies which accepted Government support payments during the pandemic and then proceeded to pay dividends to shareholders caused outrage in recent months. Now, Mark Paul reports that more than one in six firms which did so have repaid some or all of the cash subsidies to taxpayers.

One of the big fears for people moving their bank accounts from KBC and Ulster Bank as those lenders leave Ireland has been that loan repayments missed during the transfer may hurt their credit history. Joe Brennan though reveals that the Central Bank is easing rules around missed payments specifically for this scenario.

The home of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team and Shamrock Rovers may be about to get a new name. South Dublin County Council has put the naming rights for Tallaght Stadium out to tender. Laura Slattery has the details.

The operator of Dublin Airport sees passenger numbers hitting 40 million between 2027 and 2031, according to planning documents seen by Gordon Deegan. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the hub saw just under 33 million passengers.

Fiona Reddan asks the question on many people’s minds: What if I can’t pay my energy bills this winter?

The Toy Show is about as close to an institution as possible on Irish TV these days. In her column, Bernice Harrison looks at how big a money-spinner it is for RTÉ when it comes to selling advertising tied to the show.

Dominic Coyle looks at the tax implications for parents letting their daughter rent an apartment from them, and he also delves into whether selling a mother’s home to pay nursing home fees is necessary.

Property firm Iput has secured another big tenant. This time the shipping firm Maersk has signed on to take about 252,000 sq ft of warehouse space near Dublin Airport. Ronald Quinlan has the story.

Greencoat Renewables trebled its profits in the first six months of the year, Colin Gleeson has the details.

The signs of an economic slowdown are growing. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on an OECD warning that most larger economies are losing momentum, while more and more surveys showing businesses starting to hunker down. That continues with two reports published today, which Colin details: a poll of companies that shows they plan to slow hiring amid surging inflation, while optimism among agribusiness SMEs is at a five-year low.

Tullow Oil has been a staple of the Irish Stock Exchange for more than three decades, but its time on the Dublin market is coming to an end. Joe reports on the company’s plans to delist from the market now know as Euronext Dublin next month.

Meanwhile Ian Curran reports on Freshly Chopped founder Brian Lee’s plans to bring the UBX boxing gym franchise to Ireland, while entrepreneurs told a Scale Up conference in Dublin that the tax system needs changes to make this country more attractive to business. Ciara O’Brien was in attendance.

Finally Oonagh O’Hagan of Meaghers Pharmacy Group tells whether she’s a spender or saver.

