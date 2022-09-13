Car traffic volumes in Dublin remain below pre-pandemic levels

Traffic congestion southbound at the merge between the M11, Loughlinstown and Bray North Exit. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Car traffic volumes in Dublin at the end of August were 3 per cent lower than the same week in 2019, while public transport journeys remained below pre-Covid-19 levels, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

The data is compiled using figures collected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Road Safety Authority, the National Transport Authority, Dublin City Council, the Office of the Revenue Commissioners, and the Department of Transport.

It shows that traffic has increased since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions but remained only slightly below 2019 figures.

There were 13 fatalities on Irish roads in August 2022 compared with 22 in the same month in 2021.

The number of new cars licensed in August increased by 379 (4 per cent) vehicles compared with August 2021.

CSO statistician Dr Nele van der Wielen said: “In August 2022, car traffic volumes in Dublin nearly returned to pre-Covid-19 pandemic counts. For the week beginning August 22nd, car traffic volumes were only 3 per cent lower than in the same week in 2019.

“There were 8,942 new private cars and 4,390 used private cars licensed in August. Compared with August 2021, this was an increase of 4 per cent for new private cars and a fall of 16 per cent for used private cars.”