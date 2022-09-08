Údarás na Gaeltachta appoints new chief executive

Údarás na Gaeltachta, the State body in charge of developing the Gaeltacht economy, has appointed Tomás Ó Síocháin as its new chief executive.

Mr Ó Síocháin has been the chief executive of the Western Development Commission since 2018. He will succeed Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, whose term as chief executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta ended recently.

Mr Ó Síocháin had previously held management positions in the University of Galway, with a focus on regional development. Before that, he spent 14 years as a broadcast journalist and editor with TG4 and RTÉ. Originally from Co Clare, he lives in Bearna, in the Galway Gaeltacht.

He will take up the new position on December 7th. The agency said the appointment had been approved unanimously by its board.

Congratulating Mr Ó Síocháin on his appointment, chairperson Anna Ní Ghallachair said: “Údarás na Gaeltachta plays a pivotal role in the development of the Gaeltacht and the new chief executive will, in partnership with the board, direct the important work being done by the organisation.”

“His extensive experience and the understanding and knowledge he has acquired in various senior management roles will be of great benefit to the people of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language in the years ahead,” she added.