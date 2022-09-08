Profit quadruples to €31.8m at housebuilder Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes profit quadrupled to €31.8 million in the six months to June 30th as the housebuilder enjoyed a record first half.

The company said on Thursday that revenue grew 84 per cent to €240.4 million in the first half of the year from €130.6 million during the same period in 2021.

Cairn closed 547 new home sales, hitting a record €36.2 million operating profit.

Profit before tax rose more than 300 per cent to €31.8 million in the first half from €7.6 million during the opening six months of last year.

Cairn pledged to boost its interim dividend to 3 cent a share from the 2.66 cent paid to shareholders for the first half of 2021.

The company is building new homes on 22 sites, mostly in the greater Dublin area, which it says represent an investment of €350 million.

Buyers paid an average of €330,000 for houses during the period, slightly up on the €327,000 the company earned for an average sale last year.

“Significant efficiency” allowed the business to maintain what it called a competitive price for its properties.

Cairn said it remained on track to close the sale of 1,500 homes this year, earning €100 million profit from its operations and generating revenue of more than €600 million.

Michael Stanley, chief executive, confirmed that the first half of 2022 had been the company’s best ever. He noted that social and affordable homes represented a much bigger share of Cairn’s business than previously.

“This year we will deliver over 500 new homes for or through State agencies,” he said. “Recent sales also include homes across five of our developments to first-time buyers who have been able to avail of the Government’s new first home Shared Equity Scheme,” Mr Stanley added.

“This and other supports are absolutely crucial, particularly at a time when building costs continue to increase and mortgage costs are rising.”