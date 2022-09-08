Aer Lingus Regional boosts winter routes

Aer Lingus Regional is adding flights from Dublin to Southampton and Aberdeen this October.

Aer Lingus Regional will add services from Dublin to Southampton in England and Aberdeen in Scotland this winter, says operator, Emerald Airlines.

Emerald, which took over the Aer Lingus Regional Franchise last year, will add daily flights to both destinations from October 30th.

The airline now operates 22 routes and continues to add new ATR72-600 aircraft to its fleet. Ciarán Smith, Emerald’s head of commercial, said it would take delivery of a further five of the planes in coming months.

“After a very successful summer season, we are delighted to be upping our frequencies and adding new routes out of Dublin to/from Aberdeen and Southampton,” he added.

Aer Lingus Regional mainly flies routes between Ireland and Britain. Emerald stepped into the franchise a year ahead of schedule after previous operator, Stobart Air, fell victim to Government Covid travel curbs.

Emerald began flying Aer Lingus Regional services in March this year.