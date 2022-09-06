Lufthansa pilots set to strike again in worsening pay dispute

Lufthansa pilots plan to go on strike for two days, a move that would force the airline to cancel hundreds of flights in a worsening pay dispute.

The VC pilots union said its members would stage a two-day walkout starting just after midnight tonight and ending just before midnight on Thursday. Fresh strikes would add to the about 8,000 flights Lufthansa has already cancelled during the lucrative summer travel season. Cargo-aircraft pilots plan to strike for an additional day, the union said.

“In order to leave no stone unturned even in this situation, we nevertheless offered another round of talks for Tuesday, union spokesman Matthias Baier said in a statement. “However, it must be clear that the announced strike can only be averted by a serious offer from the company.”

Late last month, the union — which represents about 9,600 members — voted overwhelmingly in favour of walkouts. Lufthansa’s pilots are demanding wage increases to help offset the near double-digit increase in consumer prices. A walkout by ground crew caused the carrier to scrap hundreds of flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs just last week.

Europe’s aviation industry has been plagued by chaotic operations in recent months, partly because of a lack of ground personnel in areas from security to baggage handling, and as employees push for higher wages to grapple with soaring costs of living.

Travel demand has roared back as people return to business trips and vacations after being stuck in lockdowns for the better part of two years. — Bloomberg L.P.