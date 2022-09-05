Dublin Aerospace hires 22 apprentices

Workers at aircraft maintenance business Dublin Aerospace, which has hired 22 apprentices.

Aircraft maintenance specialist Dublin Aerospace has hired 22 apprentices, boosting its workforce to 240, the company said on Monday.

Dublin Aerospace overhauls aircraft and landing gear at a hangar in the capital’s airport and in a nearby workshop in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The company confirmed on Monday that it had taken on 22 apprentices in aircraft engineering and mechanical automation and maintenance fitting, who will shortly begin training.

William Flaherty, Dublin Aerospace chief executive, said the apprentices would split their time between the workplace and the classroom.

Both apprenticeships are four-year programmes that will give the graduates nationally and internationally recognised qualifications.

“At Dublin Aerospace we pride ourselves on the home-grown talent coming out of our in-house apprenticeships,” Mr Flaherty said.

The company’s Dublin Airport hangar handles around 70 aircraft a-year, mainly Airbus A320s and A330s, and Boeing 737s.

The landing gear workshop at Ashbourne overhauls as many as 350 individual legs for 737s and A320s.

Dublin Aerospace also owns Exeter Aerospace in England where it maintains smaller aircraft, mostly ATRs, DHC-8s and Embraer.

Irish aviation entrepreneur, Conor McCarthy, founded Dublin Aerospace in 2009.