Botswana Diamonds gets prospecting licence in South Africa

Botswana Diamonds has been granted a five-year prospecting licence in South Africa.

The licence covers ground containing the Reivilo cluster of kimberlites in the Barkley West area approximately 110 kilometres north-east of the actively producing Finsch diamond mine.

Exploration by the previous licence-holder was reported to have delineated a cluster of three kimberlite pipes, with sizes of 3.1 hectares, 1.7 hectares and 0.9 hectares all within a 250-metre radius.

Botswana Diamonds plans to review all the available data on Reivilo prior to finalising its exploration programme.

Botswana Diamonds chairman John Teeling said: “We are very pleased with this award. When the ground became recently available, we immediately applied for the area.

“Botswana Diamonds management have long been aware of the diamond potential of this ground, and so we are delighted to have finally been awarded this high-profile exploration ground and look forward to updating shareholders in the near future on developments.”