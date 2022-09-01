Former manager of Rush Credit Union to face trial on charges of theft of €900,000

A former manager of Rush Credit Union is to face trial on charges of theft. Photograph: North County Leader

The former manager of Rush Credit Union has been sent forward for trial charged with the theft of almost €900,000 from the financial institution over a seven-year period.

Anne Butterly (65) was served with the book of evidence when she appeared on bail before Balbriggan District Court on Thursday morning.

The accused, with an address at Channel Road, Rush, faces 35 charges of theft at Rush Credit Union on dates between 2009 and 2016 totalling just under €900,000.

Detective Garda Michael Owens said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

State Solicitor Mairead White said the DPP consented to Ms Butterly going forward for trial to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on counts one to 35 in the book of evidence.

She said there was no objection to the same bail continuing.

Applying for legal aid, defence solicitor Siobhán McNeilis said the defendant’s circumstances have not changed.

She also sought one senior and one junior counsel given the nature of the charges. Judge Dermot Dempsey assigned Ms McNeilis with one senior and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

He issued the defendant with the formal alibi warning and made a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews.

The judge remanded Ms Butterly on continuing bail in her own bond of €100 and sent her forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on October 13th.