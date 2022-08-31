Vodafone Ireland appoints Amanda Nelson as new chief executive

Vodafone has appointed a new chief executive, with the chief executive of Vodafone Hungary, Amanda Nelson, stepping into the role.

England native Ms Nelson has worked with Vodafone for almost 25 years in a number of roles, including heading up its Malta business. She began her career with Vodafone in Asia in 1998 with Vodafone Japan, and subsequently moved to Europe to lead operations in the Netherlands, Malta and currently Hungary. Ms Nelson will take up the role with Vodafone Ireland on September 15th.

“I am delighted to be joining Vodafone Ireland at an exciting and pivotal time for the company as we continue to expand our connectivity and digital services portfolio during a period of profound transformation for business and society,” Ms Nelson said.

The Irish network has been on the hunt for a new chief executive since June, when current head of Vodafone Ireland Anne O’Leary announced she was joining Facebook’s parent group Meta.

“As one of Ireland’s single biggest investors in new technology in the telecoms industry, I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Vodafone and to further establish its position as a leader in digital innovation. I also aim to build on the legacy that Anne O’Leary has left at Vodafone with her accomplishments in terms of sustainability, supporting businesses, social partnerships and leading employee-centric policies.”

Ms O’Leary has been appointed vice-president of Meta’s mid-market business division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing a large sales team that supports small and medium businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. She spent nine years at the head of the Irish business, with five years as head of Vodafone’s enterprise business. Under her tenure, the 4G and 5G networks were rolled out, and the partnership with Siro was established.

She has also overseen the introduction of a number of family-friendly work policies, including extended leave for those undergoing fertility treatment or experiencing pregnancy loss and their partners, support for employees through menopause and for those who experienced domestic violence.

Ms Nelson has also overseen significant innovation throughout her career with the telecoms giant, leading digital change in Hungary, particularly during the pandemic in the education and healthcare sector. She also supports the company’s diversity and inclusion programmes, and the talent initiatives across Vodafone’s EU markets.