US FDA authorises two Covid boosters targeted at Omicron subvariants

The updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. Photograph: Hannah Beier/The New York Times

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the US government prepares for an autumn vaccination campaign that could begin in a few days.

Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous Covid shots.

The FDA authorised the shots for everyone over aged 12 who has had a primary vaccination series and is at least two months out from a previous booster shot, shorter than prior recommended intervals. That marks a shift from the current shots based only on the original virus that are available to people 50 and older or who are immunocompromised.

Moderna’s retooled vaccine was authorized for those aged 18 and above while the Pfizer/BioNTech shot will be available for those aged 12 and above, the FDA said. — Reuters