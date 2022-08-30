Corrib owners look to extend gas field’s life

The Corrib field gas terminal. Vermillion and Nephin Energy are looking to extend the field's life.

The owners of Ireland’s only natural gas field are looking at ways of extending its life into the next decade.

Vermillion and Nephin Energy, shareholders in the Corrib gas field off the Mayo coast, believe that it could continue producing the fuel well into the next decade with substantial extra investment.

The field was expected to run out of gas early in the 2030s, leaving the country entirely dependent on imports for its most important energy source.

Vermillion and Nephin said on Tuesday that they are studying the feasibility of extending Corrib’s life and developing a renewable energy hub at the north Co Mayo site.

“The Corrib infrastructure has the potential to deliver a safe, secure source of energy for decades to come,” the firms said a statement.

Developed for €3.6 billion, Corrib provides 30 per cent of the country’s gas. Fuel from the field emits far less carbon dioxide than imports.

Natural gas is used to generate around half Irish electricity needs. It is also used to heat homes and by industrial and commercial customers.

The owners said they would complete the feasibility studies and consult with stakeholders.