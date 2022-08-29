Permission granted for 569 homes in new Dublin suburb

Cairn will commence construction and expects to deliver new homes in Clonburris by the middle of next year

Cairn Homes has been granted planning permission to build 569 new homes in Clonburris, Dublin 24.

The builds are part of the first phase of its new housing scheme as part of the Clonburris strategic development zone, a new suburb located 13km from the city centre targeted to provide new homes for 25,000 people.

Having sold over 6,000 new homes since 2016, Cairn is currently active on over 20 residential development sites nationwide.

Cairn will commence construction and expects to deliver new homes in the first phase of its 5,500 mixed-tenure scheme in Clonburris by the middle of next year.

Clonburris will be the fourth location in Dublin where Cairn will deliver new homes within strategic development zones. It will exit the Adamstown this autumn having completed over 1,100 new homes, and is currently constructing over 300 new homes in Cherrywood.

This first phase of Clonburris will see the construction of the 569 new family homes, incorporating 173 houses, 148 duplexes and 248 apartments.

A creche, two local parks, and children’s play areas, together with a green link alongside Fonthill Road, will also be delivered as part of this first phase.

The new suburb will be serviced by existing and enhanced public transport infrastructure, including two train stations on the soon to be electrified Dublin-Kildare rail line.

There will also be eight new schools, creches, public buildings, and 90 hectares of public parks and amenities.

The Government recently approved a multi-annual funding package of over €200 million to assist the early delivery of the significant infrastructure needed to create the new town.

Cairn said it will make a €40 million investment in matched funding to this infrastructure cost in addition to increasing the delivery of social and affordable housing to 20 per cent.

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said the company would be the lead developer at Clonburris “where we will build 5,500 of the total 9,000 new homes planned over the coming years”.

“Our aim is to create a large, vibrant and sustainable new community on our city’s doorstep,” he added.