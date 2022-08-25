Yapstone confirms potential for job losses at firm’s Drogheda operation

Yapstone, the American payments processing company, has confirmed that job losses may happen at it’s Irish operation.

Some 65 people are employed at its international headquarters in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The company said that on August 23rd “Yapstone regrettably informed our employees in Ireland that we would be entering into a period of consultation with regards to potential job losses in our Ireland operations. We will provide further detail once that consultation process is completed. Yapstone has no further comment to make at this time.”

Concerns about the future of the company’s operation in Drogheda emerged on Wednesday, just weeks after the business marked its 10th anniversary here.

Responding to the concerns on Wednesday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “These reports are really concerning. I’ve asked my officials and the IDA to meet the company to get more information … We’ve worked hard to create employment opportunities in all parts of Ireland and have a vision for Dundalk, Drogheda and the surrounding area, to be an economic corridor between Dublin and Belfast, which can compete for opportunities both North and South of the border. The Government is on hand to help here in whatever way we can.”