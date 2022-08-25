RTÉ's new season: No worries but lots of drama with fresh current affairs and comedy shows

Ciarán Hinds and Pom Boyd star in Nancy Harris's comedy drama The Dry, part of the new season of programming on RTÉ. Photograph: Element Pictures

Eight-part current affairs panel series Monday Night Live, a larger than usual slate of television drama and a new showcase for viral comedy talent will enliven RTÉ's upcoming season of programmes, with television viewing over the coming months also set to be boosted by the winter scheduling of the FIFA World Cup.

RTÉ said it planned to broadcast more than 40 hours of Irish drama, headed by the return of gangster family saga Kin, with production of its second run now underway in Dublin after a successful first series.

Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds stars in comedy drama The Dry, while Nordic-Irish drama North Sea Connection is a contemporary thriller set within an isolated Connemara fishing community and Charlene McKenna leads Clean Sweep, another tense new thriller.

Co Clare drama Smother returns for a third season, new dark comedy drama SisterS sees two half-sisters take a road trip across Ireland and Storyland — a single-drama scheme for new talent supported by RTÉ and Screen Ireland — will air on television for the first time.

To avoid scheduling chaos, RTÉ is not expected to run a Sunday night drama in November and the first half of December, as it often would, because the World Cup is being staged in Qatar in the six-week period ending with the final on December 18th.

Monday Night Live will fill the former Claire Byrne Live slot on RTÉ One this autumn, with RTÉ promising that the programme will deal with issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, the housing shortage, childcare and climate change. More details will be announced next month, with a permanent replacement for Claire Byrne Live to begin in January.

As part of a push by RTÉ to re-commit to developing new comedy talent after a hiatus, Justine Stafford, Emma Doran and Michael Fry are among those who will feature on sketch show No Worries if Not!. RTÉ2 will also be home to The Ultimate Irish Playlist, in which 2FM’s Tracy Clifford counts down the songs that define Irish music and culture.

Factual programming includes Brian and Arthur’s Very Modern Family, in which Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling document their surrogacy journey, and Saipan-Rebel Without a Ball, which asks how far the Irish team could have gone had Roy Keane stayed. Arts highlights range from Lady Gregory: Ireland’s First Social Influencer, led by Miriam Margolyes and Lynn Ruane, to Francis Bacon: The Outsider, presented by U2‘s Adam Clayton.

In Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West, the comedian and presenter takes a personal look at the culture and landscape of the west of Ireland, with chat show The Tommy Tiernan Show also back as part of the returning roster of entertainment shows, led by The Late Late Show and Dancing with the Stars.

Other schedule staples returning for new runs include First Dates Ireland, Ireland’s Fittest Family and ratings heavy-hitter Room to Improve.

“With 40 hours of original Irish drama, this is RTÉ's biggest drama slate to date and brings exciting new talent to our screens,” said Dee Forbes, director-general of the State-owned broadcaster.

“Live broadcasting remains central to our schedules and this is really to the fore in our selection of top class free-to-air live sport showcasing our national teams, national games and our athletes, and including all 64 games from the FIFA World Cup 2022,” she said.

“Our strong offering of factual programmes tells uniquely Irish stories which consider many facets of Irish life and culture, while our schedule of arts and culture programming connects audiences with some of the great artists and musicians we have here in Ireland.”

Ms Forbes also pointed to its investigative and specialist reporting output, its natural history programmes, its original young people’s programming and an increase in content in the Irish language.

The public service broadcaster is holding its first in-person season launch event since 2019 in Dublin’s RDS on Thursday as it bids to stave off the decline in television viewership that has been recorded across the market in recent years. The trend was briefly reversed during the early months of the pandemic before resuming.

