Kenmare Resources appoints Tom Hickey as financial director

Kenmare Resources has appointed a new financial director, with Tom Hickey stepping into the role from September 26th.

Mr Hickey, who previously worked with Tullow Oil and Petroceltic, will also be appointed as an executive director to Kenmare’s board.

Mr Hickey spent eight years with Tullow as chief financial officer, where he was involved in major acquisitions, debt equity fundings and the strategy that grew the company to a $15 billion (€15 billion) business. Between 2010 and 2016, he worked with Petroceltic, where he held senior financial roles, including chief financial officer. He left the company, along with the remaining directors, after Petroceltic concluded its examinership in 2016.

He is currently serving as an independent non-executive director with United Oil & Gas.

Mr Hickey will succeed Tony McCluskey, who is retiring from the company, Mr McCluskey announced his attention to retire earlier this year, but will stay on to facilitate a handover period and assist the company on other matters.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare, welcomed Mr Hickey to the company. “He is a well-known figure in the natural resources industry and his extensive financial, strategic and capital markets experience will be highly complementary to our current executive capabilities,” he said. “I would like to thank Tony again for his tremendous contribution to Kenmare over the 31 years he has been part of the team. He will be deeply missed by his friends and colleagues within the company and we are grateful that he will work closely with Tom over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”