Dublin Bus drivers in line for 15.5% pay rise over five years

Dublin Bus launched its biggest recruitment drive in more than 30 years in recent months, seeking 450 drivers and 50 mechanics and engineering operatives

Drivers at Dublin Bus are in line for pay rises after they voted to accept an agreement worth 15.5 per cent over five years.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus said the deal, which was recommended by the Labour Court, contains cost of living increases worth 11 per cent and a further 4.5 per cent linked to productivity. The agreement is backdated to 2019.

The National Bus and Rail Union did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday night but members are understood to have voted to accept the deal by a narrow margin with 50.6 per cent in favour and 49.4 per cent against.

In a statement, Dublin Bus said it was “pleased to note the result of the trade unions group ballot on the Labour Court recommendation on the proposed drivers pay agreement 2022″.

It added that the board of Dublin Bus will now consider the Labour Court recommendation.

The jobs were offered with an average salary of €42,000, and packages include a mentoring programme to help career progression.

The company said there was also paid parental leave, gym access, a subsidised GP medical scheme and employee assistance scheme with free counselling sessions, access to an education support scheme for those studying at third level, and free bus travel.

Dublin Bus currently employs almost 3,700 people including more than 2,700 bus drivers and 500 engineering employees from 73 different countries. By 2027, it expects to introduce an additional 330 buses to respond to the anticipated rise in demand for services.