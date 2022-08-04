Building materials prices continue to soar

Home building in Sandyford, Dublin. Key construction materials prices continued rising in recent months, say surveyors, Linesight. Photographer: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

The price of key building materials continued soaring in recent months, according to the latest report on construction inflation.

Overall building costs have risen by more than 20 per cent since governments began easing Covid curbs last year, according to some estimates.

Price volatility and high energy bills continued to weigh on builders over the three months to the end of June, Irish-based multinational surveyors’ firm Linesight said in its latest quarterly commodity report.

Stephen Ashe, Linesight’s senior director for Europe, said inflation would continue to hit homes and businesses this year.

“However, the Central Bank expects that inflation will moderate in half two 2022 and drop to around the 2 per cent mark by 2024,” he adds.

Steel rebar, used to reinforce concrete, is heading for €858 a-tonne in the current quarter, said the firm, a near 19 per cent increase over 12 months. Timber is costing €104 a-tonne, a 16 per cent increase.

Energy costs and disruption to supplies are keeping steel prices high, but Linesight’s report notes that inflation has eased following sharp increases earlier this year.

Energy costs drove cement and concrete prices higher over recent months, Linesight says. These were previously subject to lower inflation than other materials.

Cement is up 7.7 per cent at €237 a-tonne while concrete rose 9.2 per cent to €76 a-tonne.