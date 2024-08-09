‘The contrast between student life in Ireland and the US is striking’

Evan Cannon (left) and Conor Brady from Kildare, at a Notre Dame football game in the US

West Lafayette, Indiana, a town of 45,000 residents, is located about 2½ hours from Chicago. The town’s population swells during the academic year thanks to Purdue University, a public institution founded in 1869 after local businessman John Purdue donated land and money to establish a college focused on science, technology, and agriculture.

Today, Purdue is recognised as a leading engineering school, boasting 27 astronauts among its alumni – including Neil Armstrong.

I attended Purdue for a year as part of an exchange programme with my alma mater, the University of Galway, and later completed my master’s degree at the University of Notre Dame.

The contrast between student life in Ireland and the US was striking. In the US, students typically live in dorms and dine in campus halls, with most staying on campus over weekends.

READ MORE

However, the most significant difference I observed was the immense pride students have in their universities – a concept that’s almost nonexistent in Ireland.

The main reason for this pride? College sports.

West Lafayette is a small town (by US standards), but Ross-Ade Stadium, home to the Purdue Boilermakers American football team, can seat more than 61,000 spectators.

While the team has had limited success since its golden years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the stadium sells out every autumn when thousands of locals and alumni return to support the latest generation of Boilermakers. This passion for college sports is not just about entertainment – it drives significant revenue through ticket sales, merchandising, and media rights.

More importantly, it raises the university’s national profile and attracts more student applications. For example, Villanova University, a small Catholic college outside Philadelphia, saw a 22.3 per cent increase in applications after its men’s basketball team won the national title.

Devin Mockobee celebrating with Mahamane Moussa of the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, last year. Photograph: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Student-athletes are not paid, but receive scholarships. In return, they gain world-class coaching, nutrition, and a competitive environment to hone their skills, fostering a strong sense of community and pride.

Initially sceptical when I arrived on campus in 2017, I soon became an ardent Purdue basketball fan.

A couple of years later, I found myself equally invested in Notre Dame football. This pride extends beyond sports – alumni networks are robust and supportive, with members often helping each other professionally. For example, a Notre Dame alumnus connected me to the company I work for today.

As you watch the Olympics and see the US consistently near at the top of the medal table, remember that the collegiate athletics system plays a major role. An impressive 75 per cent of US Olympic athletes have competed in a collegiate setting. While football and basketball dominate the spotlight, student athletes across all sports can leverage their education and training into successful careers.

Golf is a prime example.

When Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal at Le Golf National, it capped off an extraordinary year for American golfers, who claimed all four major tournaments for the first time since 1982.

Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

All of the major winners during this period honed their skills in collegiate golf programmes. They had access to some of the most competitive amateur tournaments in the world for free. In contrast, talented amateurs in Europe often pay their way to compete across the Continent before reaching the top level. In the US, collegiate golf provides a direct pathway to the PGA Tour, enabling top talent to rise without the financial burden.

As competition for talent among universities intensifies, recruiters are increasingly looking overseas.

Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg, who graduated from Texas Tech last year, played in the Ryder Cup just months later. French swimmer Léon Marchand won four gold medals in Paris after concluding his collegiate career at Arizona State. Our own Rhasidat Adeleke became the 400m national champion at the University of Texas before making waves at the European Championships and the Olympics.

The international recruitment by US universities is a testament to the global appeal of the American collegiate sports system, which offers athletes not only an education but also a well-supported avenue to professional success. This blend of academic rigour and athletic opportunity fosters a deep sense of loyalty and pride among students and alumni.

[ Getting a table at Marqette in Dublin Airport in July is a discipline that would test even top athletesOpens in new window ]

For many, this experience extends far beyond the classroom, creating lifelong connections and opening doors to careers both in and out of sports. As the world becomes more interconnected, the influence of this system will likely continue to expand, drawing in talent from around the globe and solidifying the US as a powerhouse in both academics and athletics.

When Florida State and Georgia Tech face off at the Aviva Stadium at the end of this month, Irish spectators may be surprised by the intensity Americans exude when supporting their college teams. The truth is, those passionate fans are helping to fund the next generation of US Olympians and major winners.