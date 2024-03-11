An Irish ‘chancer’ abroad: I swapped TV stardom in Seoul to become a doctor

Greystones man Neil Smith: 'I want to share my story with as many people as possible back home who are thinking about a career in medicine.'

At the age of 25, armed with a passion for musical adventure, a very heavy Fender bass guitar and not enough clothes for the bitter east Asian winter, I boarded a plane for South Korea.

A chancer from Greystones who barely scraped an electrical engineering degree at DIT, I wanted to escape the recession for a year or two and be the next Joe Strummer. Little did I know, this decision would shape the next 11 years of my life where I had a belter of a time as an indie musician, music teacher and a Korean-speaking reality TV celebrity.

With the unwavering support of my wife, our journey took a turn again, leading us to Varna, Bulgaria, where I embarked on the pursuit of a medical education.

Stepping foot in Seoul for the first time felt like landing on the set of Blade Runner. The city pulsated with neon-lit, 24/7 nightlife, packed subway carriages and streets adorned with an array of bustling, steamy restaurants – a stark contrast to Dublin in 2010.

Although many find Seoul overwhelming, it was a symphony that resonated with me. I instantly immersed myself in the vibrant indie music scene as a bass player, embracing the unique and energetic rhythm of the city.

Having entered the country on an English as a second language teaching visa, my foray into education took a back seat when opportunities on TV and grand stages presented themselves.

Auditioning successfully, I became a part of renowned Korean bands, playing rock festivals where I performed in front of tens of thousands, including opening for iconic touring bands such as Foo Fighters, Kasabian and Motörhead. We toured Japan, China and Taiwan. Working in a daily environment of Korean bandmates and managers, I seized the opportunity to learn to speak Korean.

Seeking independence and greater artistic control, I formed my own four-piece indie band, The Scarlet Pillows, as lead singer. We caught the attention of reality TV producers and I was cast on TV and Netflix shows that had millions of viewers. People began stopping me in the street asking me for photos and I was getting mobbed during nights out with friends. I even did an interview live on the Dave Fanning show on RTÉ 2FM and he played one of my songs. However, amid all of this fortune, an insistent tap on my shoulder began to command more of my attention, gradually turning my head in a different direction.

For some time, perhaps since my early 30s, I had begun daydreaming of a completely different path, however. Having got the very best out of my youth, I gradually developed a desire to assist those facing obstacles that hinder them from enjoying similar experiences. I felt that becoming a doctor was the best way to achieve this.

Registering as a mature student in Ireland wasn’t possible due to my extended residence outside the EU. This limitation led me to discover Bulgarian universities offering medical programmes in English. After careful consideration, we chose Varna, an unspoiled gem of a warm, sunny beach town on the Black Sea.

I persuaded my Korean wife not only to support my pursuit of a medical degree at the age of 37, but also to accompany me to eastern Europe. We got married not long before leaving Korea and her support has been relentless. I wouldn’t have been able to attempt this without her and the steadfast backing from both our families.

As I approach the end of my third year at Medical University Varna, I’m absolutely loving the course and being in a hospitable environment. Bulgaria, being an EU country with a majority of young people proficient in English, offers a smoother transition for Irish individuals compared with Korea.

Thanks to the budget airlines, getting home for visits is much easier too. Many Irish medical students study in Poland and Hungary, but honestly, they’re missing out on the craic over here. The weather is class, the beer is cheap, rent is extremely low and the beach is a dream.

Although the entry requirements are more lenient than medical universities back home, it doesn’t mean that the course is any easier. It’s very intense and I’m working flat out to get past each exam session. As the bureaucracy of applying to the university can be difficult to get around, my wife and I started a company, Irish Doctors Bulgaria, to assist fellow Irish students with their applications.

I want to share my story with as many people as possible back home who are thinking about a career in medicine. With strong ambition it’s definitely possible.

If a chancer from Greystones can do it, anyone can.