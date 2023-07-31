‘The happiness I have discovered in Japan cannot usurp my grá for Ireland’

Adulthood, so far, seems to consist of an unrelenting series of decision-making. And for most young people, life requires very little decision-making thanks to our quasi-institutionalisation from ages five to 22.

The biggest decisions most young people in Ireland make during this time are whether to do transition year and which boxes to tick on the CAO application – decisions that are largely guided by forces outside of ourselves.

I was lucky that these years of formal education suited me. Truthfully, if I could remain a student forever, I would. It was therefore with an undercurrent of dread that I felt the end of my four years at Trinity approach last year. While I enjoyed my chosen degree a lot, the real root cause of my trepidation was the knowledge that a life filled with decision-making awaited me.

I knew that committing to a master’s degree would just be a way for me to put off the so-called “real” world, and I had (and still have) little idea of what type of career I wish to pursue.

I still remember sitting outside a cafe with a friend and her telling me about a person she knew who looked (according to social media) to be having the time of her life teaching English in Vietnam. The realisation that this could be a way for me to navigate the post-university world brought huge relief – a blueprint to follow to help me adjust to the dizzying freedom that awaited.

After researching which countries offer good opportunities for teaching English (admittedly this “research” mostly consisted of indulging in the deluge of Asian street food-inspired series that have appeared on Netflix over the last few years), I made my decision and landed on Japan.

The reasons were not quite all food-related. The stark cultural differences between Japan and Ireland appealed to me, and I would be lying if I said the comfortable standard of living in Japan wasn’t a factor. Japan has long held a bucket-list position in my mind, so making this decision was relatively easy.

After about eight months of living at home in West Cork in order to save up and complete my TEFL course to teach English as a foreign language, I boarded a flight to Tokyo in March. This moment was simultaneously the proudest and most scared I have ever felt. The knowledge that this was a decision almost entirely made without outside influence was both liberating and terrifying – if it didn’t work, there was no one else to blame.

I am relieved to say that, four months later, this choice was indeed a wonderful debut into the world of decision-making.

Japan has both contradicted and confirmed my expectations. The unpretentious beauty that can be seen every day has not lost its charm. The people continually humble me with their unceremonious displays of kindness and helpfulness: it’s not uncommon for someone to walk you all the way to your destination if you ask them for directions.

I have also reached a sense of closeness with the expat friends I have met here very quickly due to our shared journey and affinity for this special country.

Teaching English in a local junior high school has provided a deep insight and understanding into the workings of Japanese society. There is a culture of responsibility, respect, kindness, and, of course, hard work here.

One of the happiest surprises was discovering the jovial relationship that exists between teachers and students. There isn’t a foundationless and enforced sense of hierarchy between teachers and students as is sometimes the case in Irish schools; respect is given and received from both sides.

Kate Burke at Hokokuji bamboo forest in Kamakura, one of Japan’s ancient capitals.

What I love most about Japan is the appreciation for the small, simple things in life. Seasons are characterised by the flowers that are in bloom. Everyone takes their role in society seriously – especially the many, many people employed to guide traffic in supermarket parking lots. Even the arrival of my electricity bill can make me smile, thanks to the cute kawaii graphics on the envelope. (The kawaii concept embraces the aesthetic cuteness of Japan, which is very appealing to people all over the world.)

A question that is guaranteed to be asked when moving abroad is “how long do you think you’ll stay?” For me, I have committed to one year in Japan, and I believe one year it will be. My grá for Ireland and Irish people is too deep-rooted and not even the happiness I have discovered in Japan can usurp this feeling.

It is a funny thing that it takes moving 9,000km away to fully appreciate how wonderful Ireland is.

I look forward to sharing my stories and experiences with everyone at home; but for now, I am content with relishing the newfound joy that comes from taking a leap of faith, all by myself.

Kate Burke studied philosophy, politics, economics and sociology at Trinity College Dublin. She is 24 and is from West Cork

