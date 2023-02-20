Reduced bonus child benefit payment to be considered as part of cost-of-living package

An extra child benefit payment is seen as a measure that would benefit all families. Photograph: Ian West/PA/Stock

The Government is considering paying a bonus child benefit payment - but at a reduced rate as part of the latest package of cost-of-living measures being prepared.

The three Coalition leaders will this evening make decisions on what measures to approve ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to sign off on the package.

Sources involved in the discussions said among the areas now seen as likely to get sign-off is a once-off payment of an extra child benefit, which would be seen as a universal measure targeted at all families - but that it could come at a reduced rate of €100 per child, rather than €140.

However, no decisions have been made. One source said they believed that on balance, the likelihood was that the full rate would be paid. Another said a reduced rate of benefit was one of many areas being discussed but added: “Whether it lands on this is anyone’s guess”.

A third source said that “so much is yet to be agreed” even as coalition leaders prepare to meet on the next package of cost of living supports.

The lowered VAT rate for the hospitality sector of nine per cent is due to expire at the end of February, with government sources saying an extension to it remains “on the table” - although they would not be drawn on timelines. Another extension, or splitting the industry between hotels, which would be hit with a higher rate, and food, which would retain the lower rate, would face strong official resistance.

It is expected that the coalition will retain lowered VAT for utility bills, extend and overhaul the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) and issue a range of targeted welfare payments as part of the latest Cost of Living interventions.

There are also discussions about a blanket payment of a bonus payment of weekly welfare schemes.

There are concerns within the Coalition, since late last week, that ongoing speculation about the nature of measures under consideration could stoke expectations and ultimately leave voters disappointed.

A Government source said on Monday that three broad areas were under consideration: a social protection package of targeted and universal measures, a tweaked and extended TBESS, and tax measures such as the reduced levels of VAT and excise.

The coalition has been unable to agree as yet on another €200 energy credit, on top of the three approved in the budget. It had been mooted as a universal measure, which could be paid in late spring or early summer, but it has faced resistance from the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, as well as from within the Green Party.