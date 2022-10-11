Ulster Bank says ombudsman made ‘serious errors’ in tracker compensation cases

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) made “serious errors” in three decisions last year that found Ulster Bank customers were entitled to tracker compensation, senior counsel for the lender told the High Court on Tuesday.

While the ombudsman issued binding decisions that customers in each of the cases had an “enduring contractual entitlement” to a tracker rate after a period on fixed-rate loans, Eoin McCullough, SC, for the bank, said, that this was not backed up by the loan contracts the borrowers had entered into.

Mr McCullough said the “chaos of the FSPO’s approach to contracts” at the centre of the case would suggest that borrowers “have an enduring entitlement to every interest rate that they were ever on”.

Ulster Bank said in its annual report for 2021 that the outcome of the challenges on the specific cases “is uncertain but may be material” for the lender. Ulster Bank is currently in the process of exiting the market.

The first case relates to borrowers who took out a mortgage in April 2004 that initially had a one-year reduced interest rate, before reverting to Ulster Bank’s so-called home loan rate, a standard variable product.

The borrowers, whom the court has decided cannot be identified in reports, signed a so-called flexible mortgage transfer form in early 2006, entitling them to move on to a tracker loan, set at a 1.55 percentage point margin over the European Central Bank (ECB) rate, Mr McCullough said.

The borrowers applied in May 2007, as ECB rates were rising, to fix their interest rates until August 2010. The relating loan documents said that Ulster Bank may offer to extend the fixed period at the end of the fixed term or offer alternative available products. However, if these were not accepted, the contract stated that the borrowers would automatically revert to the bank’s home loan rate, Mr McCullough said.

The borrowers ended up moving automatically to the home loan rate, as they did not avail of the alternatives. However, the ombudsman directed, after assessing a complaint from the borrowers, that Ulster Bank put them back a tracker rate as of August 2010 and pay redress.

Ulster Bank launched a legal challenge against the ombudsman’s decision — and those relating to two similar cases — last year.

The case is scheduled to continue on Tuesday and is expected to last for a number of days.