Irishman dies in Florida as result of Hurricane Helene

Aidan Bowles (71) was found in the bedroom of his home in Indian Rocks Beach by detectives, having apparently drowned in "rising water that entered the residence" during Hurricane Helene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

An Irishman was found dead at his home in Florida as a result of a devastating hurricane in the region over the weekend.

Aidan Bowles (71) was found in the bedroom of his home in Indian Rocks Beach by detectives, having apparently drowned in “rising water that entered the residence” during Hurricane Helene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Hurricane Helene has claimed the lives of more than 90 people since it made landfall last week, devastating parts of the United States’ southeast region. Police in Pinellas County confirmed nine deaths in the region following the hurricane.

Mr Bowles’s address fell within a mandatory evacuation zone declared prior to Hurricane Helene’s landfall.

Mr Bowles was originally from Ireland, but had reportedly lived in the US for some time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs was contacted for comment regarding his death.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Mr Bowles was a retired lawyer and owned a sports bar close to his home on Indian Rocks Beach, a city of about 3,600 people.

The newspaper said Mr Bowles had holidayed on Indian Rocks Beach since the 1980s and, after living in Kentucky for some time, moved to the city permanently some 15 years ago.