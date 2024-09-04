Four killed, nine injured in US high school shooting as suspect (14) to be charged with murder

An air evacuation helicopter sits on standby after a shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

Four people were killed and at least nine were injured on Wednesday in a shooting at a high school outside Atlanta where students ran to seek safety in a football stadium, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities said the suspect, a 14-year-old male student at the school, will be charged with murder and tried as an adult. Two of the two dead are students while the other two are teachers, authorities also said.

Shots were fired on Wednesday morning, and officers swarmed the campus of Apalachee High School as parents raced to find out if their children were safe at the school in Winder, Georgia.

Kamala Harris condemned the deadly shooting, calling it a “senseless tragedy” and saying “we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country”.

READ MORE

The US vice-president and Democratic nominee for president paused before she began a speech about economic matters on the election campaign trail in North Hampton, New Hampshire, to address the incident.

She shook her head and called the killings “outrageous” in commenting on the first mass shooting at a school since she became the nominee.

Meanwhile, posting on his Truth Social account, Donald Trump called the shooter a “sick and deranged monster”, adding: “Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA.”

The episode is just the latest among dozens of school shootings across the US in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The killings in classrooms have set off fervent debates about gun control and children are growing up accustomed to active shooting drills in classrooms.

Student Jacob King said he had dozed off in his world history class after morning football practice when he heard about 10 gunshots.

He said he did not believe the shooting was real until he heard an officer yelling at someone to put down their gun. He said when his class was led out, he saw officers shielding what appeared to be an injured student.

Barrow County law enforcement members arrive to speak to the media after the shooting. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Ashley Enoh was at home on Wednesday morning when she got a text from her brother, who is a senior at Apalachee High.

“Just so you know, I love you,” he texted her.

When she asked in the family group chat what was going on, he said there was a gunman at the school.

Few details were immediately available from authorities, who were dispatched shortly before 10.30am to respond to an “active shooting”, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school in Barrow County, about 80km northeast of Atlanta.

When Erin Clark (42) received a text from her son Ethan, a senior at the high school, that there was an active gunman, she rushed from her job at the Amazon warehouse to the school. The two texted “I love you” and Ms Clark said she prayed for her son as she drove to the high school.

With the main road blocked to the school, Ms Clark parked and ran with other parents. Parents were then directed to the football field. Amid the chaos, Ms Clark found Ethan.

Ms Clark said her son was writing an essay in class when he first heard the gunshots. Her son then worked with his classmates to barricade the door and hide.

“I’m so proud of him for doing that,” she said. “He was so brave.

“It makes me scared to send him back,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Traffic going to the school was queued up for more than a mile as parents tried to get to their children there.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Mr Kemp added.

In a statement, the FBI’s Atlanta office said: “FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene co-ordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

The White House said US president Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting and the administration will co-ordinate with federal, state and local officials as it receives more information.

Apalachee High School has about 1,900 students, according to records from Georgia education officials. It became Barrow County’s second largest public high school when it opened in 2000, according to the Barrow County School System. It is named after the Apalachee river on the southern edge of Barrow County.

The shooting had reverberations in Atlanta, where patrols of schools in that city were increased, authorities said. More patrols of Atlanta schools would be done “for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution”, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said. – AP

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024