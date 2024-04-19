Donald Trump in court for fourth day of hush-money trial after jury selection

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before entering the courtroom in his trial for allegedly covering up payments linked to an extramarital affair, at Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, on Friday. Photograph: Mark Peterson/AFP/Getty

Former US president Donald Trump entered the courtroom for the fourth day of his hush-money trial on Friday morning with 12 jurors and one alternate juror already selected, and five more alternates to be chosen before jury selection wraps up, likely before the weekend.

Mr Trump appeared as if recent events had taken a toll on him, with his trademark brassy hair more messy than normal, but outside the courtroom the ex-president did what he typically does when facing scrutiny: complain. He doubled down on his claims that the trial was rigged, and derided the intelligence of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, saying he was “not smart enough to represent himself… like Letitia James”.

Mr Trump insisted he should be on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina rather than in court, and called for Juan Merchan, the judge, to free him from the gag order which bars him from commenting on witnesses, jurors, court staff and parties’ family members in this case.

The process of choosing jurors has proven complicated because of the polarising and high-profile nature of the defendant. Prospective jurors had been grilled on their political leanings, their social media posts and on many other facets of their lives.

On Thursday, one juror raised concerns that her identity had been uncovered, especially after she had been described in the media. She was excused from duty, and judge Merchan ruled that some identifying characteristics – such as a juror’s place of employment – could not be made public.

Mr Trump has been present throughout, sitting largely impassively in court, but his Truth Social media account has been posting up a storm, leading to multiple accusations by prosecutors that the former US president has violated a gag order and should be held in contempt of court. A hearing is set to be held on that issue on April 23rd.

The case centres on a $130,000 payment that Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, made during the 2016 election campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent information regarding an affair with Mr Trump from becoming public.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 and is set to be a star witness for the prosecution. Mr Trump has denied an affair with Ms Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses. Mr Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The trial is the first criminal trial of a former US president in a US courtroom. Three other cases – regarding Mr Trump’s conduct during the insurrection of January 6th, 2021; his treatment of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his attempt to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia – are also playing out, but Mr Trump’s lawyers have so far successfully delayed them.

Despite his legal problems, Mr Trump remains virtually guaranteed to win the Republican nomination for president and face off against President Joe Biden in November once again. Mr Trump tends to be narrowly ahead of Mr Biden in head-to-head polling, particularly in the key swing states that will help determine who gains the White House. – Guardian service