Gunman shot dead by police after killing three at Las Vegas university

Police vehicles outside the University of Nevada Transit Center building, where a gunman killed three people. Photograph: EPA

Police in Las Vegas killed a gunman on Wednesday at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) after a person opened fire on campus, killing three and critically wounding a fourth.

The identities of the gunman, those killed, and those injured have not been made public.

Initial reports came in at 11.45am local time of shots being fired, which saw both local and campus police descend on the university as students and professors barricaded themselves inside classrooms and dorms.

In response to the campus shootings, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of all flights coming into the nearby Harry Reid International Airport.

UNLV police chief Adam Garcia confirmed two university pol.ice officers killed the suspect during a shootout. Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active gunman.

Three people were killed by the gunman, and a fourth is in a critical condition.

Students and the community were alerted to the emergency by a university post on X that warned: “This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

The university said the gunman was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, and that police responded to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Student Matthew Felsenfeld (21) said he and about 12 classmates barricaded their door in a building near the student union. “It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” he said.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in the United States – the October 1st, 2017, massacre, during which a gunman opened fire from a high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay casino.

Hundreds were wounded and 60 people were killed in that attack. – AP