Man found guilty in hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband

A rightwing conspiracy theorist who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home, has been convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The federal jury’s decision in the case of David DePape on Thursday comes after a dramatic trial in which Paul Pelosi testified about the “traumatic” hammer attack he suffered on October 28th, 2022, days before the midterm elections.

DePape also took the stand in his defence, saying he had planned to interrogate the former House speaker and post footage of her online.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape, who faces up to 50 years in prison, did not react as the verdict was read in court.

Defence attorneys for DePape argued that he was caught up in conspiracy theories that influenced him to commit the crimes.

DePape admitted in his own testimony during the trial that he broke into the Pelosis’ house with a plan to hold the former House speaker hostage, and that he bludgeoned Mr Pelosi with a hammer after police officers showed up at the home.

DePape (43) echoed rightwing conspiracy theories and told jurors he had planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and record his interrogation of Nancy Pelosi to upload to the internet.

Prosecutors say he had rope and zip ties with him. Detectives also found body cameras, a computer and a tablet.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors said that at the start of the attack at around 2am, DePape smashed through a door in the back of the Pelosis’ house and encountered Mr Pelosi, then 82. He had been sleeping. DePape allegedly said: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” as he stood over Mr Pelosi with zip ties and a hammer in his hands. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC during the break-in.

Mr Pelosi managed to call police, and when two officers arrived, the officers saw DePape hit the speaker’s husband in the head, which knocked him unconscious. Mr Pelosi was hospitalised with a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and arm.

Part of the incident was captured on body-camera footage of police, and an FBI agent testified that the video indicated DePape hit Mr Pelosi at least three times.

More than a year after the attack, Mr Pelosi said he still had not fully recovered. A neurosurgeon who operated on him testified that Mr Pelosi had two wounds on his head, including a fracture to his skull that had to be mended with plates and screws he will have for the rest of his life. – Guardian