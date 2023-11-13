Donald Trump jnr testifies about ‘sexiness’ of father’s property portfolio

Donald Trump Jr sits in the courtroom for his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court. Photograph: Stefan T Jeremiah/Getty Images

Donald Trump jnr testified on Monday about what he called the “sexiness” of his father’s property portfolio, in his second time being called to the stand in the former US president’s civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies of inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion to secure better financing.

The lawsuit by New York attorney general Letitia James seeks at least $250 million in damages as well as restrictions that would effectively bar Mr Trump and his adult sons from New York’s real estate industry.

[ Trump’s sons say they weren’t aware of fraud at former president’s company ]

In response to questioning from his lawyer Clifford Robert, Donald Trump jnr spoke at length about his father’s business acumen, saying the “sexiness” of his real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style.

Lawyers’ for the attorney general’s office objected to the line of questioning as irrelevant, but Justice Arthur Engoron disagreed.

“Let him go ahead and talk about how great the Trump Organisation is,” said Judge Engoron, who has defended himself during the trial from allegations of bias from Mr Trump and his lawyers.

Mr Trump jnr has already been called as a witness by the attorney general’s office, along with his father and brother Eric Trump. His sister Ivanka Trump also testified but is not a defendant.

Mr Trump snr has denied wrongdoing and accused Ms James, an elected Democrat, of “election interference.” During defiant and rambling testimony last week, Mr Trump acknowledged inaccuracies on his financial statements but said the discrepancies were not relevant to the banks that used them to price his loans.

Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka Trump said they were not involved in preparing their father’s financial statements and left bookkeeping at the Trump Organisation to accountants.

The case is largely about damages, as Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Mr Trump and his company fraudulently inflated those asset values.

Judge Engoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Mr Trump snr’s real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. That ruling is on hold pending appeal.

Donald Trump faces a raft of legal troubles as he campaigns to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, though none have diminished his commanding lead over Republican rivals.

He is a defendant in four criminal trials, including two stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He has pleaded not guilty in all four cases. - Reuters