Israel’s strikes on Gaza are some of the most intense this century

Israel’s 19-day bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip has become one of the most intense of the 21st century, prompting growing global scrutiny of its scale, purpose and cost to human life.

Since terrorists from Gaza raided Israel on October 7th, killing roughly 1,400 people according to the Israeli government, the Israeli military says it has struck more than 7,000 targets inside Gaza. That is a higher number than in any previous Israeli military campaign in the territory, a narrow enclave which is about 41km long and between six and 12km wide. It also outstrips the most intense month of the US-led bombing campaign against the Islamic State group, according to Airwars, a British conflict monitor.

For Palestinians, the scale of the bombing campaign has appeared vengeful and unfocused, killing residents from across a wide spectrum of civilian life and destroying residential areas. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says Israeli strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, a number that if verified would make this the deadliest conflict for Palestinians since at least the Lebanon war of 1982.

But to Israelis, there is a necessity and a method to their strikes, which they say are not about retaliation but defence. The campaign, Israeli officials say, is focused on degrading military infrastructure that is often built near homes and civilian institutions. Officials and analysts warn that a potential ground invasion of Gaza could be even bloodier than the air war. They argue that strikes that ease an Israeli ground advance will help reduce the loss of life for Palestinian civilians and Israeli soldiers alike, once the invasion begins.

Since October 7th, Israel has said it has targeted scores of Palestinian rocket launchers, command centres and munitions factories. It has also used powerful bombs to penetrate the surface to collapse a network of tunnels, hundreds of kilometres long, that armed groups such as Hamas have dug deep beneath the territory’s most crowded urban centres.

Even as Israel has used precision weapons, it has maintained a broad definition of what constitutes a military target. Fighter jets wrecked the Islamic University in Gaza because Israel said the campus had been used to train intelligence operatives. They have targeted mosques that Israel says served as weapons depots and operation centres. And they have targeted Hamas commanders in their homes.

A view of the destroyed Islamic University following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

The strikes appear to have successfully curbed the groups’ rocket-firing abilities. The Israeli military has not released exact numbers, but there were fewer than 20 air raid sirens across Israel on Wednesday, compared with hundreds during the first days of the war.

Despite that, Israel has continued to pound the enclave. On Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said that 704 people had been killed in the previous 24 hours. If verified, it would be Gaza’s single deadliest day of the war.

For many in Gaza, the high death toll is an indication that Israel is seeking to collectively punish the people of Gaza and not just Hamas, the group that controls the strip and is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union.

To Dr Yousef Al-Akkad, director of the European Gaza Hospital, a medical centre in southern Gaza, the strikes constitute “an attempt to satisfy the instinct of revenge and vengeance within Israeli society by bringing the number of martyrs to unprecedented levels”.

But the Israeli military says that even after striking scores of rocket launchers, there are still many military targets left – including Hamas leaders and underground bunkers. On Wednesday, it said its forces had assassinated a senior Hamas commander in southern Gaza, and eliminated a Hamas squad that emerged from a tunnel in the north of the enclave.

The air war, Maj Nir Dinar, an Israeli military spokesperson, explained is “part of the campaign to prepare the ground for an invasion.” He added: “Destroy the tunnels and kill as many terrorists from the air as possible.”

The strikes have ruined residential neighbourhoods that had been only lightly damaged during previous air campaigns. The bombs have killed journalists, medical workers, teachers, United Nations staff members as well as 2,700 children, according to the Hamas-led authorities.

A member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group exits a tunnel in the Gaza strip during a media tour last April. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

The strikes have continued amid growing concern in Israel that its troops, despite their technical superiority over Hamas’s armed wing, will become locked in a bloody urban war after they invade.

Tens of thousands of Hamas gunmen are thought to be lying in wait, most of them in the group’s sprawling tunnel networks. Analysts expect that Hamas will try to slow Israel’s advance by exploding some tunnels once soldiers are in their vicinity; setting roadside bombs; booby-trapping buildings and emerging suddenly from hidden tunnel entrances and ambushing Israelis from behind.

The military publicly says it is ready to invade, but a growing number of experts and former leaders argue that Israel does not need to rush the invasion. Instead, they reckon Israel should extend its air campaign to make it as easy as possible for Israeli ground forces to operate once the ground war begins.

“Israel is not in a hurry,” said Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence and a retired Israeli air force general. “The US destroyed Isis [Islamic State] over five years so Israel doesn’t have to destroy Hamas in six days.”

As well as attempting to collapse the tunnel network, the Israeli air force may also be trying to destroy above-ground structures, from which Hamas snipers could ambush advancing Israeli columns, said Relik Shafir, a retired Israeli air force general.

“Let’s say you’re a foot soldier and you want to get to a strategic point,” Shafir said. “You don’t want to be flanked by units shooting at you at close range, either with small-arms fire or short-range missiles. And so you need a kind of corridor so that you can see where you’re going.”

To achieve that, the air force needs to “demolish the buildings on the way, flatten them in such a manner that they can’t be used for guerrilla warfare,” Shafir said.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.