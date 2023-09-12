US House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announces the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden during a brief statement in the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, a move certain to further divide politicians as they struggle to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown.

Many in Mr McCarthy’s Republican party were infuriated when the House, then controlled by Democrats, twice impeached Republican president Donald Trump, in 2019 and 2021, though he was acquitted both times in the Senate.

Some on the Republican right wing have said they would try to remove Mr McCarthy as the leader of the House if he did not move ahead with an impeachment effort against Mr Biden.

Mr Biden, who defeated Mr Trump in the 2020 election, is seeking re-election next year.

READ MORE

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy told reporters. “We will go where the evidence takes us.”

Republicans, who now narrowly control the House, have accused Mr Biden of profiting while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 from his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures, though they have not presented substantiation.

Mr McCarthy said several committees will begin gathering evidence of possible financial misconduct.

A former business associate of Hunter Biden told a House hearing that the president’s son sold the “illusion” of access to power while his father was vice president, according to a transcript released last month.

The White House has said there is no basis for an investigation and Mr Biden has mocked Republicans over a possible impeachment.

Democrats have sought to portray Republican impeachment talk as an effort to distract public attention from the legal woes of Mr Trump, who faces four separate criminal indictments while running for his party’s nomination to face Mr Biden in the 2024 election.

Mr Trump has pressed Republicans to try to remove Mr Biden from office. Several hard-right Republicans have said they will not vote for must-pass spending bills unless Mr McCarthy greenlights an impeachment inquiry.

The US Constitution empowers Congress to impeach federal officials including the president for treason, bribery and “other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

A president can be removed from office if the House approves articles of impeachment by a simple majority and the Senate votes by a two-thirds majority to convict after holding a trial.

Any Biden impeachment effort would be unlikely to succeed. Even if the Republican-controlled House votes to impeach Biden - an uncertain prospect, given the party’s narrow 222-212 vote margin -- it would almost certainly fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate. - Reuters