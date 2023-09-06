Hunter Biden to be indicted by US prosecutors by end of month

United States prosecutors have told a federal judge they intend to file an indictment against president Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, following the collapse of a plea deal.

“The government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” special counsel David Weiss said in a letter to the court Wednesday. “Thus, the government does not believe any action by the court is necessary at this time.”

Weiss told the court the speedy trial act requires the justice department to obtain an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29th.

The letter comes after US district judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware directed the government to apprise her of the status of its case.

READ MORE

While Biden had agreed in principle to plead guilty to federal tax charges and enter a pretrial diversion agreement related to a firearm charge, the deal collapsed in July after Noreika questioned its terms and refused to sign off on the agreement.

[ Witness in Trump documents case ‘reaches deal’ with prosecutors ]

Prosecutors noted that after the president’s son didn’t enter a guilty plea at the July 26th hearing, the government told the court that attempts to resolve the plea agreement were “unsuccessful” and the plea agreement was withdrawn. – Bloomberg