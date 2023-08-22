Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Thursday over Georgia charges

Police officers put up fencing near Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Donald Trump and 18 others have been ordered to turn themselves in on felony charges by August 25th. Photograph: by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former US president Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media network Truth Social on Monday, hours after his bond was set at $200,000 (€183,259).

It is the fourth different case against Mr Trump’s since April, when he became the first former president in US history to face indictment. He is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail.

Since then, the former president who remains the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has had a number of bookings and arraignments in jurisdictions across the country, with appearances in New York, Florida and Washington DC.

Mr Trump’s announcement came hours after his attorneys met prosecutors in Atlanta to discuss the details of his release on bond.

The former president is barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case – including on social media – according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, Mr Trump’s defence attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts” made by others.

Mr Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack people involved in the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024.

He has been railing against Ms Willis since before he was indicted, and singled out Georgia governor Brian Kemp – a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election – by name in a social media post on Monday morning.

The agreement prohibits the former president from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants, and from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with them, except through attorneys.

The order sets Mr Trump’s bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations – or Rico – charge at $80,000 and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing. Bond is the amount defendants must pay as a form of collateral to ensure they show up for required court appearances.

Ms Willis set a deadline of noon on Friday for Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves. The prosecutor has proposed that arraignments for the defendants follow during the week of September 5th.

She has said she wants to try the defendants collectively and bring the case to trial in March, which would put it in the heat of the presidential nominating season.

Mr Trump’s appearance in Georgia will come a day after the first Republican primary debate, which he has decided to skip. – AP