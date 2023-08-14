Hawaii wildfires: Tourists urged to stay away from Maui as death toll of 93 set to rise

The death toll from the wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, is set to rise. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The New York Times

Hawaii officials have urged tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees after a wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed more than 90 people.

About 46,000 residents and visitors have flown out of Kahului Airport in West Maui since the devastation in Lahaina became clear on Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses,” the agency said. Tourists are encouraged to visit Hawaii’s other islands.

Governor Josh Green said 500 hotel rooms will be made available for locals who have been displaced.

READ MORE

An additional 500 hotel rooms will be set aside for workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some hotels will carry on with normal business to help preserve jobs and sustain the local economy, Mr Green said.

The state wants to work with Airbnb to make sure that rental homes can be made available for locals. Mr Green hopes that the company will be able to provide three- to nine-month rentals for those who have lost homes.

As the death toll around Lahaina climbed to 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. The blaze is already the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

“We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least five square miles, and it is full of our loved ones,” he said, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and “none of us really know the size of it yet”.

He spoke as federal emergency workers picked through the ashen remains left by the fire that razed the centuries-old town of Lahaina. Teams marked the ruins of homes with a bright orange “X” to indicate an initial search, and “HR” when they found human remains.

“It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced,” Mr Green said as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street.

“We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding.”

At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Mr Green said, nearly all of them residential. Across the island, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion (€5.49 billion).

At least two other fires have been burning on Maui – in south Maui’s Kihei area and in the mountainous, inland communities known as Upcountry. No fatalities have been reported from those fires.

As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Centre.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation. The fires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency alert system with sirens that are tested monthly.

Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate that the warning sirens sounded before fire hit the town. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.

“It outpaced anything firefighters could have done in the early hours,” US Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said.

Experts said the severity of the Maui fire, which killed 93 people so far, was from a mix of very dry conditions, invasive vegetation, and local topography.

The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000.

Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapour exposure.

Maui’s firefighting efforts may have been hampered by limited staff and equipment.

Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association, said there are no more than 65 county firefighters working at any given time, who are responsible for three islands – Maui, Molokai and Lanai. – AP