Biden, Modi to strengthen ties with defence, trade agreements

US president Joe Biden aims to herald the start of a stronger US-Indian relationship on Thursday by announcing a series of defense and trade agreements with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as Washington attempts to counter China’s global influence.

Mr Biden is rolling out the red carpet for Mr Modi, treating him to a colourful White House South Lawn arrival ceremony on Thursday morning followed by Oval Office talks and a glittering state dinner in the evening. The two leaders held a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday night.

In a rare gesture, Mr Modi has agreed to take questions from reporters with Mr Biden at the White House on Thursday. He has not conducted a news conference since becoming prime minister nine years ago.

Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China and sees India as a critical partnership. Mr Modi is seeking to raise the influence that India, the world’s most populous country at 1.4 billion, has on the world stage in the wake of strained ties with neighboring China.

Senior Biden administration officials said the sweeping agreements to be announced on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation and defence co-operation and sales will ring in a new era in relations between the two countries.

Some of the deals are aimed at diversifying supply chains to reduce dependence on China. The United States has also sought to address China’s rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region by bolstering defence ties with countries like India and Australia.

Human rights

The two leaders will sign off on what one official called a “trailblazing” deal to allow General Electric Co to produce jet engines in India to power Indian military aircraft.

In addition, US navy ships in the region will be able to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs under a maritime agreement reached between the two governments.

The leaders will also announce India’s plan to procure US-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, US officials said.

Combined with agreements on quantum computing, artificial intelligence and many more developed over recent months, the visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India.

At the same time, Mr Biden plans to raise human rights concerns with Mr Modi amid worries about democratic backsliding in India.

One of the US officials who briefed reporters said Mr Biden will bring up concerns about press freedoms, religious freedoms and other issues in a respectful way without “hectoring, lecturing or scolding.”

Mr Biden is under pressure by his fellow Democrats to discuss human rights with his Indian counterpart.

Rights advocates, who plan to protest during the visit, said Mr Biden should publicly call out Mr Modi’s rights record, saying the approach of US administrations of raising issues in private with the Indian leader has not stemmed what they described as deteriorating human rights in India.

Mr Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but the trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit. - Reuters

