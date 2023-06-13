Donald Trump court appearance live: former president to face criminal charges in Miami

Martin Wall has also sent us this state-of-play:

The process of “booking” Mr Trump at the courthouse was completed about 2 pm local time in Miami, about 7 pm in Ireland.

The number of people supporting Mr Trump at the courthouse increased significantly since before lunchtime.

The former president is expected to appear before a judge in about 45 minutes.

As the former president prepared to appear before a judge on Tuesday on 37 criminal charges, his followers descended on southern Florida to show support, writes Irish Times Washington Correspondent Martin Wall.

Interspersed among those backing Donald Trump, were a few individuals who would be more than happy to see him imprisoned.

A motorcade carrying Trump arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami about 6.55pm Irish time and drove into an underground area of the building. That will be pretty much it from the Trump end for a while, with no live media reporting permitted from the courtroom.

And for those not on Trump’s alternative social media platform Truth Social, here is what he had to say/post about things shortly before his appearance:

“ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY.”

As Donald Trump becomes the first ever former US president to face federal criminal charges on Tuesday night (approximately 8pm Irish time), everybody has a sense of what will happen in court, if not what happens afterwards.

The tension is obvious in Miami, Florida where the legal drama is set to unfold - police officers have prepared for protests potentially involving up to 50,000 people.

Such an event would be in contrast to Trump’s recent New York court appearance on separate charges, which caused relatively little commotion .

However, the deeply divisive Republican figurehead, now facing 37 charges arising from his handling of classified documents, is a resident of Florida and things could prove different.

A total of 31 of the charges he faces on Tuesday relate to the wilful retention of national defence information, with others covering conspiracy to commit obstruction and making false statements.

He has vowed to continue his third presidential run if convicted, even though he could face years in prison.