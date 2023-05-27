Removing AM radio from cars receives a poor reception from the American right

Broadcaster Sean Hannity says the moves by car makers would represent 'a direct hit politically on conservative talk radio in particular'. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty

What could be more American than driving along the open freeway with blue skies and warm winds, listening to the radio?

There have been plenty of blue skies and warm winds in Washington recently. However the future of car radio, or more specifically AM radio, has been on the minds of politicians on Capitol Hill.

AM is old-style radio broadcasting with a very long history in the United States. But times have moved on.

A number of manufacturers have dropped AM radio from their newer models of electric vehicles.

The companies have maintained that electromagnetic frequencies in these cars interfere with AM radio signals, causing a buzzing noise.

The Ford company went further and indicated it would discontinue AM radio in some conventional combustion engine vehicles from next year. Apart from the interference issue, it also pointed to falling use of AM radio in its vehicles.

A group of former top officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency warned Uthat without access to AM radio, those in cars could miss out on hearing important safety alerts

The move by the car manufacturers brought about an inevitable backlash, and not just from drivers.

Last December Democrat senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey wrote to manufacturers asking them about their plans for AM. He argued that free broadcast radio was a critical, reliable channel for local, state, and federal government officials to communicate with the public.

In February a group of seven former top officials at the government’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) warned US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg that without access to AM radio, those in cars could miss out on hearing important safety alerts.

One of the authors of the letter told the Wall Street Journal at the time that “when all else fails, radio stations are often the last line of communications that communities have”.

Markey maintained that unlike FM radio, AM radio operated at lower frequencies and longer wavelengths, enabling it to pass through solid objects and travel farther than other radio waves.

“As a result, Fema’s national public warning system – through which Fema delivers critical safety alerts to the public – operates through broadcast AM radio stations.”

He said that, based on a survey he had carried out in the car industry, eight manufacturers – BMW, Ford, Mazda, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo – had removed broadcast AM radio from their electric vehicles.

Ten others – Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar/Land Rover, Kia, Lucid, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru and Toyota – still provided access to broadcast AM radio.

Talkshow host Mark Levin has alleged that “they finally figured out how to attack conservative talk radio”

Earlier this month politicians stepped up their campaign and introduced bipartisan legislation that would require car makers to maintain AM broadcast radio in new vehicles at no additional charge.

The move was supported by the national association of broadcasters but criticised by car makers.

Safety was a key issue in generating support on Capitol Hill for the legislation. However, politics were also involved.

Millions of Americans listen to talk radio every day and a lot of it is dominated by conservative voices.

In some quarters the phasing-out of AM is seen not as part of the move towards digital but rather a conspiracy against those on the right.

Talkshow host Mark Levin has alleged that “they finally figured out how to attack conservative talk radio”.

“Let me be the first one to say it right at the manufacturer level, rather than going after us through the FCC [Federal Communications Commission], rather than going after us through legislation, rather than going after us through boycotting advertisers and all the rest – just don’t make AM stations available in automobiles any more, because not all, but most conservative talkshows are on the AM band.”

On foot of the row, Ford backed down on its plans to phase out AM – although it cited public safety, not conservative talk radio, as the reason for its decision

Broadcaster Sean Hannity, another very influential voice on the right, has said the moves by the car makers would represent “a direct hit politically on conservative talk radio in particular, which is what most people go to AM radio to listen to”.

Conservative Texas senator Ted Cruz backed the bipartisan legislation to save AM. He said it was “a critical bulwark for democracy, providing a platform for alternative viewpoints and the ability for elected officials to share our efforts with our constituents”.

On foot of the row, Ford backed down on its plans to phase out AM – although it cited public safety, not conservative talk radio, as the reason for its decision.

Chief executive Jim Farley said this week that “after speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles”.

For those with earlier models without AM radio capability, Ford will offer a software update.

Ford may have reversed its plans but the fight in Congress to apply legislation across the car industry is likely to continue.