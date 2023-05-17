Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi - spokesperson

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase', his spokesman said

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

The incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony in New York with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, for an event at which the duchess received an award.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

It is understood that Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

The trio had been at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event which honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

Meghan received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

It was the first time that Harry and Meghan were seen in public together since the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry pictured here in the third row, behind his brother Prince William in the first row alongside his wife Catherine and children Charlotte and Louis. Photograph: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since the duchess’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

It is understood that the pursuit involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

The couple accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, to allow photographers to take pictures.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit.

Harry and William’s mother Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris in August, 1997. - Reuters and PA

