South Korea’s president sings ‘American Pie’ at White House dinner

US president Joe Biden presents a guitar signed by the singer-songwriter Don McClean to president Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea after Mr Yoon performed McLean’s American Pie during a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

At the end of a festive dinner during the state visit of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on Wednesday, US president Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Mr Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, moved from the East Room to the State Dining Room for the entertainment part of the evening, a string of professionally performed Broadway musical numbers.

After Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk sang a handful of soaring pieces, including selections from Les Miserables and Funny Girl, Jill Biden announced a special encore: a serenade by the singers of the pop song American Pie, a Yoon favorite.

It didn’t end there. When the singers finished, president Biden and president Yoon took the stage and Biden invited Yoon, because of his love of the song, to give it a whirl himself.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol's rendition of Don McLean's 1971 hit American Pie has received a standing ovation at The White House. Video: Reuters

Mr Yoon did just that, taking a mic and belting out the first stanzas of the song, in English and in tune, while an astounded Biden and a delighted crowd, including actor Angelina Jolie, looked on.

READ MORE

"Something touched me deep inside, the day the music died," he finished, sparking a standing ovation and loud applause from the audience and the Broadway singers, who were still on stage.

Mr Biden told Mr Yoon he had “no damn idea” he could sing, and then presented him with a guitar signed by Don McLean, who wrote the song.

Mr Yoon is on a six-day state visit to Washington, where he discussed with Mr Biden “the end” of any North Korean regime that used nuclear weapons against the allies.- Reuters/Guardian