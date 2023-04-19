What are the other legal cases Fox News is facing?

The News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News, on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Even after the settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Fox still remains entangled in other litigation. Here’s where some of the other lawsuits stand:

Smartmatic: Election technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox in February 2021, accusing the news network of falsely implicating the company in a bogus narrative about vote rigging in the 2020 election.

“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign,” a Smartmatic spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday. “Smartmatic will expose the rest.”

Smartmatic said in its complaint that Fox knowingly aired more than 100 false statements. A day after the suit was filed, Fox Business canceled the show of Lou Dobbs, who was named as a defendant.

In February, a New York appeals court denied Fox’s request to dismiss the case, and last month a New York judge agreed the case could proceed. A trial date has not been set.

A Fox News spokeswoman said in a statement: “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected while the damages claims in this case are outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis.”

Abby Grossberg: On March 20th, Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who had worked with the hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, filed two lawsuits against the company, in Delaware and in New York, saying that Fox’s lawyers had pushed her to give a misleading deposition in the Dominion case and alleging a hostile and discriminatory work environment. She was fired after filing the complaints.

“We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees,” a Fox News spokeswoman said.

Crikey News: News Corp owner Rupert Murdoch has accused Crikey News, a small Australian website, of defaming him after it published a column linking a “Murdoch” to the Capitol riots as an “unindicted co-conspirator.” Crikey recently amended its defence to include documents and testimony from the Dominion case. The lawsuit is expected to go to trial in Sydney in October. - New York Times