Tornadoes kill at least four in US as storms hit south, midwest

A storm-damaged home is seen in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photograph: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

At least four people have died in the United States after tornadoes tore through the US south and midwest on Friday, destroying homes and shopping centres in Arkansas and collapsing a theatre roof in Illinois.

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen were injured, some critically, in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area

The town of Wynne in northeastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.

One person died and 28 more were injured when a theatre roof collapsed at a concert as a tornado struck on Friday night in Belvidere, Illinois.

Media reports said the collapse occurred at the Apollo Theatre during a heavy metal concert in the town located about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

There were more confirmed twisters in Iowa and wind-whipped grass fires blazed in Oklahoma, as the storm system threatened a broad swath of the country, home to some 85 million people.

The destructive weather came as President Joe Biden toured the aftermath of a deadly tornado that struck in Mississippi one week ago and promised the government would help the area recover.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Centre had forecast an unusually large outbreak of thunderstorms with the potential to cause hail, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes that could move for long distances over the ground.

Such “intense supercell thunderstorms” are only expected to become more common, especially in southern states, as temperatures rise around the world. – AP