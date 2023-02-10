US military shoots down ‘car-sized’ object off Alaska coast

The US military has shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000ft on Friday and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Mr Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car. It was shot down by a F22 fighter jet assigned to the US military’s northern command.

The object fell into US waters. The Pentagon said there was no indication that it was manned and that it did not know the origin of the object.

READ MORE

The development comes after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. The Pentagon said it has recovered a “significant amount of debris” from that object, which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. - Additional reporting AP

[ US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals ]