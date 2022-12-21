Zelenskiy on way to Washington to discuss $2bn assistance plan

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to tie his visit to a major request for lethal aid, such as the Patriot system, from the Biden administration. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Wednesday, the White House said, in his first trip out of the country since Russia invaded.

Mr Zelenskiy will first visit the White House, where he will meet US president Joe Biden and members of his national security team. Mr Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security assistance, including the Patriot missile defence system that Kyiv requested as Russia stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskiy will then participate in a joint session of Congress before he heads back to Ukraine, wrapping up a short visit that was shrouded in secrecy because of security concerns.

“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

The visit comes as politicians vote this week on an annual $1.7 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $45 billion in assistance for the war-torn country.

Ukraine’s president had been looking for an opportunity to travel to Washington since the summer, according to officials close to him, who said security was the biggest issue standing in the way.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskiy discussed a possible visit when they spoke on the phone on December 11th, and the White House followed up with a formal invitation on Wednesday last week. Mr Zelenskiy’s team confirmed on Sunday that he would come, said a senior Biden administration official.

Kyiv officials had said Mr Zelenskiy wanted to tie his visit to a major request for lethal aid, such as the Patriot system, from the Biden administration.

Washington will train Ukrainian forces on how to use the Patriot missile battery in a third country, and American troops will not be in Ukraine to assist with its operation, the senior administration official said, adding that it would “take some time” to instruct troops before the system could be used.

During a visit to Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops gave Mr Zelenskiy a national flag they had signed to pass on to the US Congress for their support.

A source close to the president’s office said Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, would not join Zelenskiy on the trip.

The visit comes after the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said it would become more difficult to pass additional assistance to Ukraine next year when his party takes control of the House.

Asked whether Mr Zelenskiy’s visit was meant to send a message to congressional Republicans, the senior Biden official said the administration was confident it would maintain bipartisan support for the effort.

“This isn’t about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the official said.

Still, Mr Zelenskiy’s visit could put additional pressure on House Republicans who intend to vote against the omnibus spending bill. It is expected to pass regardless, with support from House Democrats as well as bipartisan backing in the Senate.

Mr Biden has said he would speak with Vladimir Putin if Russia’s president expressed a willingness to end the war, but officials on Tuesday said Mr Putin had shown no interest in doing so.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it did not expect any positive developments or changes in Kyiv’s position on peace talks following Mr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington. “The weapons supply to Ukraine continues, and their range is expanding. It leads to the conflict aggravation and does not bode Ukraine any good,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Mr Putin will not make his annual State of the Union address this year in 2022, Mr Peskov said, confirming media reports. The date for his State of the Union address in 2023 was still under review, Mr Peskov added. Mr Putin has postponed the address only once before, in 2017.

US officials have debated the best timing and conditions for Ukraine and Russia to speak. Wednesday’s visit will aim to demonstrate Washington’s longstanding commitment to Ukraine as it faces a tough winter and beyond.

The senior administration official said: “The president is not coming with a message that is about pushing or prodding or poking Zelenskiy in any way. This is going to be a message of solidarity and support, co-ordination and alignment and making sure that we are very much putting Ukraine in the best possible position and its interests and secure its objectives.”

- Additional reporting by Anastasia Stognei in Riga

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022