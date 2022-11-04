US midterm elections: five races to watch

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in midterm elections that will shape the US political landscape for the next two years at least. Here are five contests to watch out for.

Senate seat, Pennsylvania

Republican US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Outside groups have poured more than $130 million into this crucial seat, which is currently held by Republican senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

The outcome in Pennsylvania could have a huge impact on whether the Republicans or Democrats ultimately control the US Senate.

Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman is very narrowly ahead of television personality and doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and Republicans have repeatedly questioned whether his health is up to the needs of the job. Oz’s campaign has also claimed Fetterman is soft on crime.

Oz became famous through appearances on Oprah Winfrey’s television show in the United States. However, on Thursday night, Winfrey endorsed Fetterman.

Senate seat, Georgia

Democratic US senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock (left) campaigns with fellow Georgia senator Jon Ossoff in Monroe on Thursday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE

Georgia has increasingly become a competitive state over recent years.

Serving Democratic senator Raphael Warnock is competing with former football star Herschel Walker, who is strongly backed by Donald Trump.

Warnock faces the same headwinds over inflation and the economy as other Democrats across the country, but Walker’s campaign has been beset by allegations that he paid for former partners to have abortions. Walker, who is standing on a strongly anti-abortion platform, has denied these allegations. If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of the vote, there will be a run-off in December.

Governor, New York

US vice-president Kamala Harris, New York governor Kathy Hochul and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of a New York Women 'Get Out The Vote' rally on Thursday Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

This should have been a reasonably comfortable election for Democrat Kathy Hochul, New York’s first female governor, who took over after Andrew Cuomo resigned last year, but she faces a far tougher contest that many anticipated.

A Republican has not won a state-wide election in New York in 20 years.

However Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, currently a congressman, has cut Hochul’s lead to single digits in a campaign in which has hammered Democrats over crime and inflation.

Hochul has called in the big guns with vice-president Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have canvassed for her in recent days.

A Republican victory here would be a political sensation.

Senate seat, Nevada

Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Masto is fighting to hold her Georgia seat. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Serving senator Catherine Cortez Masto is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the elections next week.

The large Hispanic population in the state has leaned towards the Democrats in previous elections. There is some evidence, however, that this may be changing in the wake of the economic turbulence that has hit the state hard, first on foot of the pandemic and more recently due to inflation.

Some polls in recent days suggest that Republican candidate Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead.

Governor, Arizona

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, at a rally in Mesa last month. Photograph: Rebecca Noble/New York Times

Even in a highly polarised country, politics in Arizona seem extraordinary. Armed and masked individuals have been staking out election drop boxes, ostensibly seeking to deter fraudulent voting while candidates who deny the 2020 election result are running for the Republicans in a number of contests.

Former TV anchor Kari Lake, a strong Trump supporter, is running neck-and-neck, or slightly ahead in some polls, of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor. Lake has said she would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 if she had been governor at the time.

Former president Barack Obama, canvasing for Democratic candidates in the state this week, warned that democracy could die in the state if various election deniers running for top offices in Arizona are successful next week.