Trump hints at White House bid in 2024

Former US president Donald Trump strongly hinted that he is considering launching a third bid for the White House.

At a rally in Iowa on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.”

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready,” he added, teasing a 2024 bid.

Mr Trump was speed-dialing confidantes to examine out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday’s midterms, his advisers said.

“I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024,” one senior adviser told Reuters. “I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”

An announcement in the coming weeks could box out potential rivals for the party's nomination, the advisers said, though they added it was possible the former president could still delay a decision or change his mind.

One source familiar with Trump's plans said he intends to announce his re-election campaign shortly after Tuesday's elections and has been sounding out potential staff. The source was approached by the campaign to gauge interest.

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls say it is highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the US House of Representatives and also have a shot at taking control of the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.

Democrats’ electoral hopes have been hammered by voter concerns about high inflation, and Mr Biden’s public approval rating has remained below 50 per cent for more than a year, coming in at 40 per cent in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

But Mr Trump also remains unpopular after his divisive four-year term that ended with the January 6th, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his followers, then two years during which he has continued to claim falsely that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

Mr Trump currently faces a raft of investigations, including a Justice Department probe into classified documents he took from the White House after leaving office, some of which prosecutors say have not yet been recovered.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll late last month showed that just 41 per cent of Americans view Mr Trump favourably. – Reuters