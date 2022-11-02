Biden to put political violence and threats to US democracy at forefront ahead of midterms

US president Joe Biden is expected to warn about political violence in the United States in the wake of the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco last week. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

US president Joe Biden is expected to again warn about threats to democracy in the United States, just ahead of midterm elections next week.

In a speech on Wednesday night the president is likely to also express concern about the dangers posed by those who deny election results.

He is also expected to warn about political violence in the United States in the wake of the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at their home in San Francisco last week.

Mr Biden is scheduled to make his remarks close to the Capitol building in Washington DC which was attacked by supporters of former president Donald Trump on January 6th last year in a bid to delay the official certification of the 2020 presidential election result.

The Democratic National Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Biden would “address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election”.

White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Wednesday that the president was expected to return to a theme he had set out over recent months that there was a lot at stake in the forthcoming midterm elections, including democracy.

Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said Capitol Hill was the chosen location for Mr Biden’s speech because “on January 6th we saw violence veering towards subverting democratic processes”.

“The threat of political violence which most Americans find abhorrent, the idea that you would use violence to further your political aims. It is something that unites almost all Americans and that we can be united against. We have seen horrible things happen quite recently.”

Prosecutors have maintained that a suspect, identified as David DePape, broke into the Pelsoi home in San Francisco in the early hours of last Friday morning, awakening Mr Pelosi who was in bed, and said he wanted to talk to “Nancy”.

Mr Pelsoi was hit with a hammer during the attack, according to police, and underwent surgery for head and body injuries.

Documents filed in court maintained that the man who broke into the house told investigators he wanted speak with Ms Pelosi and that he considered her as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party”.

“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break her kneecaps,” the document maintained.

“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the accused told police, according to the court document.

DePape, who is being held without bail, told police shortly after attack that he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other politicians and their families, according to a court filing.

Police said DePape told them he had a list of other targets that included a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians.

The accused man has pleaded not guilty to a series of charges arising from the incident.

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins said the attack on Mr Pelosi was “politically motivated”.

Separately on Wednesday, newly released emails showed that in late 2020 lawyers for Mr Trump saw US supreme court judge Clarence Thomas as key to overturning the results of the presidential election. The emails, ordered by a judge to be released, show lawyers discussed a strategy under which Mr Thomas could issue some form of stay, on foot of litigation, saying the election count in Georgia was in legitimate doubt and that this could lead to the US Congress holding up its certification of the result in the state.