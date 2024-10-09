Former UK home secretary James Cleverly eliminated from Conservatives leadership race

Robert Jenrick (left) and Kemi Badenoch (right) are still in the race after James Cleverly's elimination on Tuesday. Photographs: Dan Kitwood/Christopher Furlong/Leon Neal/Getty

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch will go head-to-head in the final heat of the UK Conservative Party leadership contest, after James Cleverly was knocked out in the latest round of voting.

Former home secretary Mr Cleverly was eliminated in Wednesday’s ballot of Tory MPs, following Tom Tugendhat who was knocked out on Tuesday.

Ms Badenoch won 42 votes and Mr Jenrick 41 votes, to Mr Cleverly’s 37 votes in the latest ballot, with 120 Tory MPs having taken part.

The final round of the contest will now see Conservative Party members across the UK vote to select the successor to former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The result will be announced on November 2nd.

Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are both seen as candidates favoured by the right of the Conservative Party, while Mr Cleverly was thought of as a more centre-ground Tory.

The latest result has upset many predictions in Westminster and beyond, as Mr Cleverly was seen as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest after Tuesday’s round of voting. – PA

